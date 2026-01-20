In the Green: Box Inc (BOX) Closes at $25.85, Up/Down -2.71% from Previous Day

Ulysses Smith

Business

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) closed at $25.85 down -2.71% from its previous closing price of $26.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.76 million shares were traded. BOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Box Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

On December 18, 2024, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On December 12, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 12, 2024, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when Smith Dylan C sold 17,000 shares for $29.57 per share. The transaction valued at 502,656 led to the insider holds 1,328,195 shares of the business.

Smith Dylan C bought 17,000 shares of BOX for $502,660 on Jan 09 ’26. On Dec 26 ’25, another insider, Nottebohm Olivia, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,612 shares for $29.84 each. As a result, the insider received 137,604 and left with 474,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOX now has a Market Capitalization of 3702439424 and an Enterprise Value of 4223825152. As of this moment, Box’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 51.125.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BOX is 0.80, which has changed by -0.1886378 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BOX has reached a high of $38.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.15%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BOX has traded an average of 2.15M shares per day and 2890520 over the past ten days. A total of 144.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.99M. Insiders hold about 3.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BOX as of 1767139200 were 11825050 with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 1764288000 on 14927034. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11825050 and a Short% of Float of 12.2.

Earnings Estimates

Box Inc (BOX) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 10.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $305.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $316.86M to a low estimate of $303.73M. The current estimate, Box Inc’s year-ago sales were $279.52MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $295.14M. There is a high estimate of $300.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $290.09M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.25B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.