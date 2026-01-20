In the Green: Box Inc (BOX) Closes at $25.85, Up/Down -2.71% from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) closed at $25.85 down -2.71% from its previous closing price of $26.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.76 million shares were traded. BOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Box Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

On December 18, 2024, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On December 12, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 12, 2024, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when Smith Dylan C sold 17,000 shares for $29.57 per share. The transaction valued at 502,656 led to the insider holds 1,328,195 shares of the business.

Smith Dylan C bought 17,000 shares of BOX for $502,660 on Jan 09 ’26. On Dec 26 ’25, another insider, Nottebohm Olivia, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,612 shares for $29.84 each. As a result, the insider received 137,604 and left with 474,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOX now has a Market Capitalization of 3702439424 and an Enterprise Value of 4223825152. As of this moment, Box’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 51.125.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BOX is 0.80, which has changed by -0.1886378 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BOX has reached a high of $38.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.15%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BOX has traded an average of 2.15M shares per day and 2890520 over the past ten days. A total of 144.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.99M. Insiders hold about 3.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BOX as of 1767139200 were 11825050 with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 1764288000 on 14927034. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11825050 and a Short% of Float of 12.2.

Earnings Estimates

Box Inc (BOX) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 10.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $305.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $316.86M to a low estimate of $303.73M. The current estimate, Box Inc’s year-ago sales were $279.52MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $295.14M. There is a high estimate of $300.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $290.09M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.25B.