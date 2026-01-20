Trading Day Review: Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $121.42

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) closed at $121.42 in the last session, down -2.08% from day before closing price of $124.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.98 million shares were traded. SE stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.8.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.42 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On October 16, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $215.

Arete Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $177.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when COAST BRIDGE INVESTMENTS LIMIT bought 750,090 shares for $142.89 per share.

COAST BRIDGE INVESTMENTS LIMIT bought 49,381 shares of SE for $6,338,051 on Dec 30 ’25. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, Devon Court Limited, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 61,000 shares for $128.66 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SE now has a Market Capitalization of 71883055104 and an Enterprise Value of 66721349632. As of this moment, Sea’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.172 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.231.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SE is 1.60, which has changed by 0.027589679 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SE has reached a high of $199.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.01%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SE traded on average about 4.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5130370 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 546.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 539.56M. Shares short for SE as of 1767139200 were 16185814 with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 1764288000 on 16733234. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16185814 and a Short% of Float of 5.4899998.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Sea Ltd ADR (SE) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.73 and $3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.5. EPS for the following year is $5.06, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $6.24 and $3.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.73B to a low estimate of $6.18B. The current estimate, Sea Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $4.95BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.16B. There is a high estimate of $6.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.79B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.82BBased on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.41B and the low estimate is $25.18B.