Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAYA) closed the day trading at $2.77 down -29.52% from the previous closing price of $3.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$29.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. RAYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.625.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RAYA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 2.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAYA now has a Market Capitalization of 2479072 and an Enterprise Value of 13691214. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.505 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.171.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RAYA is 0.31, which has changed by -0.99031466 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RAYA has reached a high of $737.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -98.20%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RAYA traded about 113.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RAYA traded about 594120 shares per day. A total of 0.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.82M. Insiders hold about 8.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.63% stake in the company. Shares short for RAYA as of 1767139200 were 78601 with a Short Ratio of 0.69, compared to 1764288000 on 13076. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 78601 and a Short% of Float of 9.609999499999999.