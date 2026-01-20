Stock Performance Spotlight: Life360 Inc (LIF) Ends the Day at $56.84, Down by -4.93

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Life360 Inc’s stock clocked out at $56.84, down -4.93% from its previous closing price of $59.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. LIF stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LIF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.61 and its Current Ratio is at 6.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

On December 12, 2025, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $94.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $92.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Prober Charles J. sold 7,930 shares for $61.98 per share. The transaction valued at 491,501 led to the insider holds 105,456 shares of the business.

Prober Charles J. bought 7,930 shares of LIF for $491,501 on Jan 13 ’26. On Dec 16 ’25, another insider, Hulls Chris, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,846 shares for $63.96 each. As a result, the insider received 118,069 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIF now has a Market Capitalization of 4456285696 and an Enterprise Value of 4306435584. As of this moment, Life360’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 161.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.382 whereas that against EBITDA is 152.058.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LIF is 3.79, which has changed by 0.2701676 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LIF has reached a high of $112.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.83%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LIF traded 893.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 787520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.82M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.36% stake in the company. Shares short for LIF as of 1767139200 were 7268985 with a Short Ratio of 8.13, compared to 1764288000 on 5861885. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7268985 and a Short% of Float of 9.6.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Life360 Inc (LIF) is currently in progress, with 3.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $137.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $143M to a low estimate of $132.7M. The current estimate, Life360 Inc’s year-ago sales were $115.53MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.51M. There is a high estimate of $146.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130.4M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $486M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $465.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $480.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.48MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $653.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $681.01M and the low estimate is $635.9M.

