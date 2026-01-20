Closing Figures: Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA)’s Negative Finish at 2.02, Down -5.16

Nora Barnes

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $2.13 in the prior trading day, Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NMRA) closed at $2.02, down -5.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.37 million shares were traded. NMRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NMRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.85 and its Current Ratio is at 6.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Leerink Partners on January 12, 2026, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On December 01, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 27, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Aurora Daljit Singh sold 114,703 shares for $2.68 per share. The transaction valued at 307,026 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Aurora Family Trust bought 114,703 shares of NMRA for $307,027 on Nov 11 ’25. On Oct 27 ’25, another insider, Burow Kristina, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,915,700 shares for $2.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,977 and bolstered with 6,046,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMRA now has a Market Capitalization of 343275648 and an Enterprise Value of 186081008.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NMRA is 3.24, which has changed by -0.019417465 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NMRA has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.38%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3838840 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 161.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.94M. Insiders hold about 65.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.63% stake in the company. Shares short for NMRA as of 1767139200 were 7502647 with a Short Ratio of 3.39, compared to 1764288000 on 6468823. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7502647 and a Short% of Float of 11.2399995.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA) is currently being evaluated by a team of 8.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.45.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.