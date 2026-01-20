Closing Figures: Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA)’s Negative Finish at 2.02, Down -5.16

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $2.13 in the prior trading day, Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NMRA) closed at $2.02, down -5.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.37 million shares were traded. NMRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NMRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.85 and its Current Ratio is at 6.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Leerink Partners on January 12, 2026, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On December 01, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 27, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Aurora Daljit Singh sold 114,703 shares for $2.68 per share. The transaction valued at 307,026 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Aurora Family Trust bought 114,703 shares of NMRA for $307,027 on Nov 11 ’25. On Oct 27 ’25, another insider, Burow Kristina, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,915,700 shares for $2.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,977 and bolstered with 6,046,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMRA now has a Market Capitalization of 343275648 and an Enterprise Value of 186081008.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NMRA is 3.24, which has changed by -0.019417465 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NMRA has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.38%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3838840 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 161.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.94M. Insiders hold about 65.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.63% stake in the company. Shares short for NMRA as of 1767139200 were 7502647 with a Short Ratio of 3.39, compared to 1764288000 on 6468823. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7502647 and a Short% of Float of 11.2399995.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA) is currently being evaluated by a team of 8.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.45.