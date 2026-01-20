RenX Enterprises Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Strong at 0.17, Up 1.53

The closing price of RenX Enterprises Corp (NASDAQ: RENX) was $0.17 for the day, up 1.53% from the previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has increased by $1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.34 million shares were traded. RENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1689 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1551.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RENX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.07 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RENX now has a Market Capitalization of 1474523 and an Enterprise Value of 27376652. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.508 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.84.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RENX is 3.91, which has changed by -0.89924854 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RENX has reached a high of $2.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -70.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -82.95%.

Shares Statistics:

RENX traded an average of 6.64M shares per day over the past three months and 22968770 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.53M. Insiders hold about 71.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.33% stake in the company. Shares short for RENX as of 1767139200 were 68445 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1763078400 on 86832. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 68445 and a Short% of Float of 1.27.

