Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) closed at $5.01 down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $5.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. TARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.725.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Protara Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.69 and its Current Ratio is at 13.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 07, 2026, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On April 16, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when Levy Richard S bought 20,000 shares for $3.19 per share. The transaction valued at 63,800 led to the insider holds 51,000 shares of the business.

Zummo Jacqueline sold 21,224 shares of TARA for $96,145 on Mar 26 ’25. The Chf Scientific Operations Off now owns 98,861 shares after completing the transaction at $4.53 per share. On Mar 26 ’25, another insider, Zummo Jacqueline, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 21,224 shares for $4.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TARA now has a Market Capitalization of 268472192 and an Enterprise Value of 64308172.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TARA is 1.37, which has changed by 0.05252099 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TARA has reached a high of $7.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.58%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TARA has traded an average of 843.59K shares per day and 1309890 over the past ten days. A total of 51.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.63M. Insiders hold about 7.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.09% stake in the company. Shares short for TARA as of 1767139200 were 2198324 with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1764288000 on 2908827. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2198324 and a Short% of Float of 4.18.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.24 and -$1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$1.73.