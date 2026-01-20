Deeper Dive: Understanding Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Through its Various Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) closed at $51.39 in the last session, up 0.43% from day before closing price of $51.17. In other words, the price has increased by $0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. GGAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.085 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.725.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GGAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

On October 22, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $46.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GGAL now has a Market Capitalization of 8362465280 and an Enterprise Value of 826773471232. As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.166.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GGAL is 1.45, which has changed by -0.26753134 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GGAL has reached a high of $71.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.58%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GGAL traded on average about 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1145800 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.40M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GGAL as of 1767139200 were 6365428 with a Short Ratio of 3.24, compared to 1764288000 on 6998789. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6365428 and a Short% of Float of 22.03.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GGAL is 1.13, which was 0.0 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.42 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $5.22, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $6.71 and $3.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.58B. The current estimate, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.07BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.76B. There is a high estimate of $1.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.86BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.91B and the low estimate is $6.96B.