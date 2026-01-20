Financial Health Check: Examining MindWalk Holdings Corp (HYFT)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

MindWalk Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HYFT) closed the day trading at $2.07 up 3.50% from the previous closing price of $2.0. In other words, the price has increased by $3.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. HYFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HYFT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.09 and its Current Ratio is at 4.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On October 25, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYFT now has a Market Capitalization of 96650944 and an Enterprise Value of 83769952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.143 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.132.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HYFT is 0.52, which has changed by 3.198783 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HYFT has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.40%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HYFT traded about 462.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HYFT traded about 991700 shares per day. A total of 46.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.57M. Insiders hold about 13.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.81% stake in the company. Shares short for HYFT as of 1767139200 were 581908 with a Short Ratio of 1.26, compared to 1764288000 on 484030. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 581908 and a Short% of Float of 1.26.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $4.61M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.82M to a low estimate of $4.4M. The current estimate, MindWalk Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $6.15MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.09M. There is a high estimate of $5.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.52MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.77M and the low estimate is $25.77M.