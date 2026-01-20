OFA Group (OFAL)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, OFA Group’s stock clocked out at $0.43, down -10.09% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.18 million shares were traded. OFAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.464 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4249.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OFAL now has a Market Capitalization of 6144600 and an Enterprise Value of 6494725. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 32.151.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OFAL has reached a high of $9.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -70.79%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OFAL traded 159.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 191930 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for OFAL as of 1767139200 were 234453 with a Short Ratio of 1.47, compared to 1764288000 on 103479. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 234453 and a Short% of Float of 3.5999999999999996.