Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $0.55 in the prior trading day, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) closed at $0.55, down -0.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. HOWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.535.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOWL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.87 and its Current Ratio is at 3.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

On April 03, 2024, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $12.

On August 24, 2023, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 24, 2023, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when EVNIN LUKE sold 43,198 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 23,759 led to the insider holds 2,266,671 shares of the business.

EVNIN LUKE sold 37,413 shares of HOWL for $20,577 on Jan 15 ’26. The Director now owns 2,198,642 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, EVNIN LUKE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,616 shares for $0.57 each. As a result, the insider received 17,451 and left with 2,236,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOWL now has a Market Capitalization of 26663132 and an Enterprise Value of -1747868.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOWL is 0.77, which has changed by -0.5963235 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOWL has reached a high of $2.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -53.25%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 720.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 515300 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.50M. Insiders hold about 18.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.84% stake in the company. Shares short for HOWL as of 1767139200 were 2118631 with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 1764288000 on 1025313. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2118631 and a Short% of Float of 5.9899997.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.4. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$1.25, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$1.62.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.