Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $0.55 in the prior trading day, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) closed at $0.55, down -0.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. HOWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.535.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOWL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.87 and its Current Ratio is at 3.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

On April 03, 2024, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $12.

On August 24, 2023, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 24, 2023, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when EVNIN LUKE sold 43,198 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 23,759 led to the insider holds 2,266,671 shares of the business.

EVNIN LUKE sold 37,413 shares of HOWL for $20,577 on Jan 15 ’26. The Director now owns 2,198,642 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, EVNIN LUKE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,616 shares for $0.57 each. As a result, the insider received 17,451 and left with 2,236,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOWL now has a Market Capitalization of 26663132 and an Enterprise Value of -1747868.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOWL is 0.77, which has changed by -0.5963235 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOWL has reached a high of $2.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -53.25%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 720.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 515300 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.50M. Insiders hold about 18.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.84% stake in the company. Shares short for HOWL as of 1767139200 were 2118631 with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 1764288000 on 1025313. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2118631 and a Short% of Float of 5.9899997.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.4. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$1.25, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$1.62.