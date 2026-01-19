Toro Corp (TORO)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 5.46, Down -1.97

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Toro Corp’s stock clocked out at $5.46, down -1.97% from its previous closing price of $5.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.13 million shares were traded. TORO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.3426.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TORO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.94 and its Current Ratio is at 5.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TORO now has a Market Capitalization of 117245352 and an Enterprise Value of 209360624. As of this moment, Toro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1092.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.363 whereas that against EBITDA is -166.554.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TORO is 1.13, which has changed by 0.73333335 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TORO has reached a high of $6.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.87%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TORO traded 354.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 98260 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.96M. Insiders hold about 39.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.14% stake in the company. Shares short for TORO as of 1767139200 were 586260 with a Short Ratio of 1.65, compared to 1764288000 on 11262. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 586260 and a Short% of Float of 5.2800003.