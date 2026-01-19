Ratio Review: Analyzing PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $1.14 in the prior trading day, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) closed at $1.13, down -0.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.23 million shares were traded. PMVP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.155 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PMVP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.76 and its Current Ratio is at 10.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On May 13, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On April 12, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 1,000,000 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,520,000 led to the insider holds 4,975,291 shares of the business.

OrbiMed Private Investments V, bought 1,000,000 shares of PMVP for $1,520,000 on Oct 23 ’25. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 500,000 shares for $1.80 each. As a result, the insider received 900,000 and left with 5,975,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PMVP now has a Market Capitalization of 60129004 and an Enterprise Value of -68190000.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PMVP is 1.39, which has changed by -0.16296297 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PMVP has reached a high of $1.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.53%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 358.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 227750 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.80M. Insiders hold about 17.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.33% stake in the company. Shares short for PMVP as of 1767139200 were 1610314 with a Short Ratio of 4.49, compared to 1764288000 on 1348469. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1610314 and a Short% of Float of 3.5700000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) is a result of the insights provided by 4.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.54. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$1.65.