Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) was $7.94 for the day, down -3.87% from the previous closing price of $8.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64834.0 shares were traded. ALGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.6437 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On August 19, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2 to $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALGS now has a Market Capitalization of 48859440 and an Enterprise Value of -44171560. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -16.694 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.515.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALGS is 2.66, which has changed by -0.76501924 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALGS has reached a high of $34.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.81%.

Shares Statistics:

ALGS traded an average of 79.70K shares per day over the past three months and 80860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.71M. Insiders hold about 23.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.09% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGS as of 1767139200 were 240691 with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 1764288000 on 226418. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 240691 and a Short% of Float of 4.5900002.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 4.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.42, with high estimates of -$1.84 and low estimates of -$3.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.43 and -$9.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.59. EPS for the following year is -$7.11, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$6.09 and -$8.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.94M