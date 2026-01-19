Financial Fitness Check: Examining Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd (KMTS)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: KMTS) closed at $22.85 down -0.57% from its previous closing price of $22.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.3 million shares were traded. KMTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.27 and its Current Ratio is at 5.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On March 31, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.

On March 31, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on March 31, 2025, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Webster Brian Daniel bought 15,000 shares for $22.80 per share.

Umberger Traci S sold 10,500 shares of KMTS for $280,201 on Dec 29 ’25. The insider now owns 136,633 shares after completing the transaction at $26.69 per share. On Dec 29 ’25, another insider, Webster Brian Daniel, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $26.59 each. As a result, the insider received 398,847 and left with 409,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMTS now has a Market Capitalization of 1333275904 and an Enterprise Value of 1202651904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.195 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.913.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMTS has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KMTS has traded an average of 318.23K shares per day and 274830 over the past ten days. A total of 51.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.43M. Insiders hold about 66.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.97% stake in the company. Shares short for KMTS as of 1767139200 were 2413847 with a Short Ratio of 7.59, compared to 1764288000 on 1949608. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2413847 and a Short% of Float of 7.8099996.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd (KMTS) is currently attracting attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.31 and -$2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.31. EPS for the following year is -$2.18, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$2.15 and -$2.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $22.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $23.02M to a low estimate of $22.45M. As of. The current estimate, Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd’s year-ago sales were $15.09MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.14M. There is a high estimate of $26.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.74M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.81MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $133.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.53M and the low estimate is $130.05M.