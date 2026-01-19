Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Patriot National Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PNBK) closed at $1.59 in the last session, down -1.85% from day before closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.23 million shares were traded. PNBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PNBK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Carrazza Michael A. bought 865,990 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 649,492 led to the insider holds 865,990 shares of the business.

Sugarman Steven bought 7,019,978 shares of PNBK for $5,264,984 on Mar 20 ’25. The President now owns 7,019,978 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNBK now has a Market Capitalization of 182835712 and an Enterprise Value of 18278718. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.063.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PNBK is -0.70, which has changed by -0.06470591 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PNBK has reached a high of $7.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.81%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PNBK traded on average about 303.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 193780 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.42M. Insiders hold about 30.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.48% stake in the company. Shares short for PNBK as of 1767139200 were 2309313 with a Short Ratio of 7.60, compared to 1764288000 on 1880289. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2309313 and a Short% of Float of 2.33.