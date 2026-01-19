Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Patriot National Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: PNBK) closed at $1.59 in the last session, down -1.85% from day before closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.23 million shares were traded. PNBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PNBK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Carrazza Michael A. bought 865,990 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 649,492 led to the insider holds 865,990 shares of the business.

Sugarman Steven bought 7,019,978 shares of PNBK for $5,264,984 on Mar 20 ’25. The President now owns 7,019,978 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNBK now has a Market Capitalization of 182835712 and an Enterprise Value of 18278718. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.063.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PNBK is -0.70, which has changed by -0.06470591 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PNBK has reached a high of $7.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.81%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PNBK traded on average about 303.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 193780 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.42M. Insiders hold about 30.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.48% stake in the company. Shares short for PNBK as of 1767139200 were 2309313 with a Short Ratio of 7.60, compared to 1764288000 on 1880289. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2309313 and a Short% of Float of 2.33.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.