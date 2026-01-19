Financial Health Report: Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) closed the day trading at $1.81 up 2.84% from the previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has increased by $2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 82951.0 shares were traded. CDIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.855 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.39 and its Current Ratio is at 17.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDIO now has a Market Capitalization of 3305154 and an Enterprise Value of -2563468. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 165.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -162.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.417.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDIO is 2.86, which has changed by -0.90076756 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDIO has reached a high of $21.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -40.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -62.42%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDIO traded about 380.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDIO traded about 2234110 shares per day. A total of 1.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.70M. Insiders hold about 6.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CDIO as of 1767139200 were 5385 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1764288000 on 26439. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5385 and a Short% of Float of 0.32.