Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for ReposiTrak Inc (TRAK)

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ReposiTrak Inc’s stock clocked out at $10.84, down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $11.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 92291.0 shares were traded. TRAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.9791 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.7501.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRAK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.54 and its Current Ratio is at 6.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on May 22, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On April 27, 2020, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.

On September 07, 2017, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2017, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when FIELDS RANDALL K sold 3,600 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 39,883 led to the insider holds 147,900 shares of the business.

FIELDS RANDALL K sold 2,900 shares of TRAK for $31,451 on Jan 16 ’26. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 145,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.85 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, FIELDS RANDALL K, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $11.09 each. As a result, the insider received 11,094 and left with 151,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRAK now has a Market Capitalization of 198246864 and an Enterprise Value of 169912016. As of this moment, ReposiTrak’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.344 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.358.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRAK is 0.45, which has changed by -0.5018382 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRAK has reached a high of $23.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.70%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRAK traded 75.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 98770 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.14M. Insiders hold about 33.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.69% stake in the company. Shares short for TRAK as of 1767139200 were 1349989 with a Short Ratio of 17.88, compared to 1764288000 on 1391962. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1349989 and a Short% of Float of 11.3000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.074, TRAK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0067150635. The current Payout Ratio is 20.52% for TRAK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-08-11 when the company split stock in a 1:50 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of ReposiTrak Inc (TRAK) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $5.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.76M to a low estimate of $5.76M. As of. The current estimate, ReposiTrak Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.49MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.21M. There is a high estimate of $6.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.21M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.61MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.8M and the low estimate is $29.8M.