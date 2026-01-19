Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for ReposiTrak Inc (TRAK)

Abby Carey

Technology

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ReposiTrak Inc’s stock clocked out at $10.84, down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $11.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 92291.0 shares were traded. TRAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.9791 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.7501.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRAK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.54 and its Current Ratio is at 6.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on May 22, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On April 27, 2020, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.

On September 07, 2017, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2017, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when FIELDS RANDALL K sold 3,600 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 39,883 led to the insider holds 147,900 shares of the business.

FIELDS RANDALL K sold 2,900 shares of TRAK for $31,451 on Jan 16 ’26. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 145,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.85 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, FIELDS RANDALL K, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $11.09 each. As a result, the insider received 11,094 and left with 151,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRAK now has a Market Capitalization of 198246864 and an Enterprise Value of 169912016. As of this moment, ReposiTrak’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.344 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.358.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRAK is 0.45, which has changed by -0.5018382 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRAK has reached a high of $23.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.70%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRAK traded 75.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 98770 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.14M. Insiders hold about 33.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.69% stake in the company. Shares short for TRAK as of 1767139200 were 1349989 with a Short Ratio of 17.88, compared to 1764288000 on 1391962. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1349989 and a Short% of Float of 11.3000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.074, TRAK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0067150635. The current Payout Ratio is 20.52% for TRAK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-08-11 when the company split stock in a 1:50 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of ReposiTrak Inc (TRAK) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $5.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.76M to a low estimate of $5.76M. As of. The current estimate, ReposiTrak Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.49MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.21M. There is a high estimate of $6.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.21M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.61MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.8M and the low estimate is $29.8M.

