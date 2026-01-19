Balance Sheet Dive: Matthews International Corp (MATW)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $28.69 in the prior trading day, Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ: MATW) closed at $27.36, down -4.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.26 million shares were traded. MATW stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.1.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MATW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on August 31, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

B. Riley FBR reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 19, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $92 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 ’25 when Nauman J Michael bought 1,074 shares for $19.10 per share. The transaction valued at 20,513 led to the insider holds 5,074 shares of the business.

Nauman J Michael bought 7 shares of MATW for $135 on May 08 ’25. The Director now owns 5,081 shares after completing the transaction at $19.22 per share. On Feb 24 ’25, another insider, Nauman J Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $24.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,360 and bolstered with 4,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MATW now has a Market Capitalization of 842574336 and an Enterprise Value of 1576620288. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.053 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.753.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MATW is 1.19, which has changed by -0.1213873 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MATW has reached a high of $31.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.74%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 276.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 219820 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.42M. Insiders hold about 5.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.56% stake in the company. Shares short for MATW as of 1767139200 were 2110917 with a Short Ratio of 7.63, compared to 1764288000 on 2102633. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2110917 and a Short% of Float of 10.0200005.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MATW’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.005, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.035029627. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Matthews International Corp (MATW) is the result of assessments by 2.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $282.5M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $285M to a low estimate of $280M. As of. The current estimate, Matthews International Corp’s year-ago sales were $401.84MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $284.85M. There is a high estimate of $290.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $279.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MATW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.12B.