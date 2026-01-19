Balance Sheet Dive: Matthews International Corp (MATW)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $28.69 in the prior trading day, Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ: MATW) closed at $27.36, down -4.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.26 million shares were traded. MATW stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.1.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MATW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on August 31, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

B. Riley FBR reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 19, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $92 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 ’25 when Nauman J Michael bought 1,074 shares for $19.10 per share. The transaction valued at 20,513 led to the insider holds 5,074 shares of the business.

Nauman J Michael bought 7 shares of MATW for $135 on May 08 ’25. The Director now owns 5,081 shares after completing the transaction at $19.22 per share. On Feb 24 ’25, another insider, Nauman J Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $24.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,360 and bolstered with 4,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MATW now has a Market Capitalization of 842574336 and an Enterprise Value of 1576620288. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.053 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.753.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MATW is 1.19, which has changed by -0.1213873 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MATW has reached a high of $31.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.74%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 276.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 219820 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.42M. Insiders hold about 5.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.56% stake in the company. Shares short for MATW as of 1767139200 were 2110917 with a Short Ratio of 7.63, compared to 1764288000 on 2102633. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2110917 and a Short% of Float of 10.0200005.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MATW’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.005, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.035029627. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Matthews International Corp (MATW) is the result of assessments by 2.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $282.5M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $285M to a low estimate of $280M. As of. The current estimate, Matthews International Corp’s year-ago sales were $401.84MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $284.85M. There is a high estimate of $290.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $279.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MATW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.12B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.