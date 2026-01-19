Ratios Revealed: Decoding Phaos Technology (Cayman) Holdings Ltd (POAS)’s Financial Health

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Phaos Technology (Cayman) Holdings Ltd (AMEX: POAS) was $3.14 for the day, up 1.29% from the previous closing price of $3.1. In other words, the price has increased by $1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. POAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POAS now has a Market Capitalization of 43040768 and an Enterprise Value of 83866368. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 500.077 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.675.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POAS has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.80%.

Shares Statistics:

POAS traded an average of 788.77K shares per day over the past three months and 1336930 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.31M. Shares short for POAS as of 1767139200 were 99500 with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 1764288000 on 14456. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 99500 and a Short% of Float of 1.1400000000000001.