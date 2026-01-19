Metric Analysis: Inotiv Inc (NOTV)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) closed at $0.57 up 0.12% from its previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has increased by $0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.25 million shares were traded. NOTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5756 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inotiv Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.23 and its Current Ratio is at 0.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 14, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3.75 from $11.50 previously.

On February 09, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $11.50.

On July 20, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on July 20, 2023, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Neff R Matthew sold 2,000 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,771 led to the insider holds 151,102 shares of the business.

Neff R Matthew bought 2,000 shares of NOTV for $1,771 on Dec 01 ’25. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Neff R Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $1.24 each. As a result, the insider received 2,487 and left with 153,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOTV now has a Market Capitalization of 19527472 and an Enterprise Value of 457074464. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.891 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.146.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NOTV is 4.22, which has changed by -0.875 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has reached a high of $4.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -64.46%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOTV has traded an average of 812.07K shares per day and 338310 over the past ten days. A total of 34.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.95M. Insiders hold about 9.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.76% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTV as of 1767139200 were 1994215 with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 1764288000 on 2059921. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1994215 and a Short% of Float of 6.1899999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Inotiv Inc (NOTV) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $120.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $122.72M to a low estimate of $119.1M. As of. The current estimate, Inotiv Inc’s year-ago sales were $119.88MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.18M. There is a high estimate of $132.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.97M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $536.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $534.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $535.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $513.02MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $560.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $563.76M and the low estimate is $558.43M.