Analyzing Ratios: Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ: GLRE) closed at $13.3 in the last session, down -0.75% from day before closing price of $13.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.1 million shares were traded. GLRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.255.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 02, 2015, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $34 from $37 previously.

On October 22, 2013, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $34.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 21, 2012, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25.50 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when Foley Ursuline F bought 5,000 shares for $12.92 per share. The transaction valued at 64,591 led to the insider holds 54,100 shares of the business.

Platt Joseph P JR bought 5,000 shares of GLRE for $64,863 on Nov 18 ’25. The Director now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.97 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Richardson Greg, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $12.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 378,900 and bolstered with 60,091 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLRE now has a Market Capitalization of 454835424 and an Enterprise Value of 423109696. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLRE is 0.54, which has changed by -0.05874026 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLRE has reached a high of $15.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.30%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLRE traded on average about 149.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 114480 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.65M. Insiders hold about 24.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.21% stake in the company. Shares short for GLRE as of 1767139200 were 419108 with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 1764288000 on 504302. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 419108 and a Short% of Float of 1.6099999999999999.

