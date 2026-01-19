Closing Bell Recap: Longeveron Inc (LGVN) Ends at $0.55, Reflecting a -2.13% Downturn

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) closed the day trading at $0.55 down -2.13% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75911.0 shares were traded. LGVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.573 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5514.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LGVN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.09 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on December 06, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when Soffer Rock sold 11,000 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 13,750 led to the insider holds 209,034 shares of the business.

Soffer Rock sold 10,000 shares of LGVN for $13,000 on May 29 ’25. The Director now owns 220,034 shares after completing the transaction at $1.30 per share. On May 29 ’25, another insider, Rock Soffer, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,000 shares for $1.27 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LGVN now has a Market Capitalization of 11775749 and an Enterprise Value of 3514750. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.446 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.168.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LGVN is 0.21, which has changed by -0.6881356 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LGVN has reached a high of $1.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.48%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LGVN traded about 394.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LGVN traded about 191850 shares per day. A total of 19.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.32M. Insiders hold about 25.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.88% stake in the company. Shares short for LGVN as of 1767139200 were 979704 with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 1764288000 on 1347960. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 979704 and a Short% of Float of 5.17.