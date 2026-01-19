Market Insights: TELA Bio Inc (TELA)’s Notable Gain of 3.02%, Closing at $1.02

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, TELA Bio Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.02, up 3.02% from its previous closing price of $0.99. In other words, the price has increased by $3.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55129.0 shares were traded. TELA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TELA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.62 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 26.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 26.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 21, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

On May 31, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when EW HEALTHCARE PARTNERS FUND 2, bought 3,604,000 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 4,000,440 led to the insider holds 7,714,709 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TELA now has a Market Capitalization of 45421144 and an Enterprise Value of 55009364. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.714 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.599.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TELA is 0.88, which has changed by -0.6121673 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TELA has reached a high of $2.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.53%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TELA traded 181.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 61180 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.06M. Insiders hold about 25.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.17% stake in the company. Shares short for TELA as of 1767139200 were 475554 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1764288000 on 426141. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 475554 and a Short% of Float of 1.3099999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of TELA Bio Inc (TELA) is currently drawing attention from 5.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $21.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.1M to a low estimate of $21M. As of. The current estimate, TELA Bio Inc’s year-ago sales were $17.65MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.27M. There is a high estimate of $21.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TELA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.3MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93M and the low estimate is $92.3M.