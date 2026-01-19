Post-Trade Analysis: Phoenix Education Partners Inc (PXED) Slides -0.36%, Closing at $30.36

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $30.47 in the prior trading day, Phoenix Education Partners Inc (NYSE: PXED) closed at $30.36, down -0.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 83920.0 shares were traded. PXED stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.5.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PXED by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on November 04, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On November 03, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $38.

On November 03, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on November 03, 2025, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’25 when Nisar Adnan A. sold 105,452 shares for $29.92 per share. The transaction valued at 3,155,124 led to the insider holds 4,935,463 shares of the business.

Nesbitt Martin H. sold 105,452 shares of PXED for $3,155,124 on Oct 15 ’25. The Director now owns 4,935,463 shares after completing the transaction at $29.92 per share. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, TVG-I-E-AEG Holdings, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 105,452 shares for $29.92 each. As a result, the insider received 3,155,124 and left with 4,935,463 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PXED now has a Market Capitalization of 1085665408 and an Enterprise Value of 995783424. As of this moment, Phoenix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.982 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.117.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXED has reached a high of $47.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.56%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 119.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 140770 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.09M. Insiders hold about 85.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.22% stake in the company. Shares short for PXED as of 1767139200 were 329530 with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 1764288000 on 206771. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 329530 and a Short% of Float of 7.35.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Phoenix Education Partners Inc (PXED) is currently in progress, with 6 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.4. EPS for the following year is $4.83, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $5.03 and $4.68.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.59M. There is a high estimate of $279M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PXED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1.06B.

