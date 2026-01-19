Daily Market Movement: Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Sees a -1.05% Decrease, Closing at $11.34

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) was $11.34 for the day, down -1.05% from the previous closing price of $11.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 66219.0 shares were traded. SCLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 109.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.04 and its Current Ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, D. Boral Capital on January 27, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On October 16, 2024, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On June 13, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on June 13, 2024, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Scilex Holding Co sold 10,674,816 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 9,372,488 led to the insider holds 219,056,954 shares of the business.

Scilex Holding Co sold 5,115,586 shares of SCLX for $3,683,733 on Jan 14 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 213,766,229 shares after completing the transaction at $0.72 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, Scilex Holding Co, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 175,139 shares for $0.91 each. As a result, the insider received 159,674 and left with 218,881,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCLX now has a Market Capitalization of 79754264 and an Enterprise Value of 131455720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.257 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.507.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SCLX is 1.37, which has changed by -0.23404253 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SCLX has reached a high of $34.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.27%.

Shares Statistics:

SCLX traded an average of 115.60K shares per day over the past three months and 87450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.01M. Insiders hold about 17.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.14% stake in the company. Shares short for SCLX as of 1767139200 were 155354 with a Short Ratio of 1.34, compared to 1764288000 on 134845. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 155354 and a Short% of Float of 2.7999999.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$32.32 and -$32.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$32.32. EPS for the following year is $3.11, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $3.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.1M to a low estimate of $12.1M. As of. The current estimate, Scilex Holding Company’s year-ago sales were $14.9M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.59MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $319.15M and the low estimate is $319.15M.

