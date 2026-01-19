In the Green: Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (VIOT) Closes at $1.46, Up/Down -2.67% from Previous Day

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: VIOT) closed at $1.46 down -2.67% from its previous closing price of $1.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.13 million shares were traded. VIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On October 22, 2018, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 22, 2018, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 99720000 and an Enterprise Value of -756634816. As of this moment, Viomi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.274 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.323.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VIOT is 0.37, which has changed by 0.08955228 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VIOT has reached a high of $4.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.82%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIOT has traded an average of 470.75K shares per day and 406900 over the past ten days. A total of 34.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.69M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.04% stake in the company. Shares short for VIOT as of 1767139200 were 64605 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1764288000 on 152779. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 64605 and a Short% of Float of 0.29.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.12BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.98B.