In the Green: Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (VIOT) Closes at $1.46, Up/Down -2.67% from Previous Day

Ulysses Smith

Business

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: VIOT) closed at $1.46 down -2.67% from its previous closing price of $1.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.13 million shares were traded. VIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On October 22, 2018, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Needham initiated its Buy rating on October 22, 2018, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 99720000 and an Enterprise Value of -756634816. As of this moment, Viomi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.274 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.323.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VIOT is 0.37, which has changed by 0.08955228 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VIOT has reached a high of $4.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.82%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIOT has traded an average of 470.75K shares per day and 406900 over the past ten days. A total of 34.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.69M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.04% stake in the company. Shares short for VIOT as of 1767139200 were 64605 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1764288000 on 152779. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 64605 and a Short% of Float of 0.29.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.12BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.98B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.