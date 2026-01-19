Trading Day Review: High Tide Inc (HITI) Gains Momentum, Closing at $2.55

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of High Tide Inc (NASDAQ: HITI) closed at $2.55 in the last session, up 1.59% from day before closing price of $2.51. In other words, the price has increased by $1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.27 million shares were traded. HITI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5955 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.495.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HITI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

On September 13, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HITI now has a Market Capitalization of 222133584 and an Enterprise Value of 240730576. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.424 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.441.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HITI is 0.57, which has changed by -0.14999998 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HITI has reached a high of $4.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.81%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HITI traded on average about 533.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 292050 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.97M. Insiders hold about 12.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HITI as of 1767139200 were 396357 with a Short Ratio of 0.74, compared to 1764288000 on 3550006.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $158.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.97M to a low estimate of $158.3M. As of. The current estimate, High Tide Inc’s year-ago sales were $138.29MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $178.37M. There is a high estimate of $183.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HITI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $589.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $587.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $588.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $522.31MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $758.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $827.17M and the low estimate is $698.4M.