Market Momentum: Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) Registers a -7.18% Decrease, Closing at $12.67

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: COEP) closed the day trading at $12.67 down -7.18% from the previous closing price of $13.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74432.0 shares were traded. COEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.6301.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COEP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.21 and its Current Ratio is at 2.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Yerace Daniel Alexander bought 5,000 shares for $15.02 per share.

Yerace Daniel Alexander bought 5,000 shares of COEP for $64,800 on Sep 02 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COEP now has a Market Capitalization of 67659208 and an Enterprise Value of 63160596. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 143.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 126.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.228.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COEP is -0.50, which has changed by 0.33228183 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COEP has reached a high of $21.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.92%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COEP traded about 68.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COEP traded about 60670 shares per day. A total of 5.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.00M. Insiders hold about 12.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.55% stake in the company. Shares short for COEP as of 1767139200 were 369209 with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 1764288000 on 160980. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 369209 and a Short% of Float of 7.7.