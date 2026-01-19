Wetouch Technology Inc (WETH) Ends at $1.78 on Friday

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 54803.0 shares were traded. WETH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.685.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WETH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.67 and its Current Ratio is at 26.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WETH now has a Market Capitalization of 21238130 and an Enterprise Value of -91290768. As of this moment, Wetouch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.098 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.127.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WETH is 0.33, which has changed by 0.105590105 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WETH has reached a high of $3.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.49%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WETH traded 204.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 44440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.92M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.58% stake in the company. Shares short for WETH as of 1767139200 were 110993 with a Short Ratio of 0.54, compared to 1764288000 on 85092. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 110993 and a Short% of Float of 0.9299999999999999.