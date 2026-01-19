Wetouch Technology Inc (WETH) Ends at $1.78 on Friday

Kiel Thompson

Technology

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 54803.0 shares were traded. WETH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.685.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WETH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.67 and its Current Ratio is at 26.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WETH now has a Market Capitalization of 21238130 and an Enterprise Value of -91290768. As of this moment, Wetouch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.098 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.127.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WETH is 0.33, which has changed by 0.105590105 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WETH has reached a high of $3.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.49%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WETH traded 204.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 44440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.92M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.58% stake in the company. Shares short for WETH as of 1767139200 were 110993 with a Short Ratio of 0.54, compared to 1764288000 on 85092. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 110993 and a Short% of Float of 0.9299999999999999.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.