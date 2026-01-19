Closing Figures: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR)’s Negative Finish at 2.89, Down -5.25

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $3.05 in the prior trading day, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: BHR) closed at $2.89, down -5.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.41 million shares were traded. BHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.065 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on August 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $7 previously.

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 22, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when Stockton Richard J bought 8,002 shares for $15.71 per share. The transaction valued at 125,733 led to the insider holds 16,152 shares of the business.

Rinaldi Matthew D sold 4,444 shares of BHR for $111,100 on May 08 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Feb 05 ’25, another insider, Vaziri Abteen, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $27.40 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHR now has a Market Capitalization of 221473520 and an Enterprise Value of 1689547136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.378 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.126.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BHR is 0.80, which has changed by 0.10727966 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BHR has reached a high of $3.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.61%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 463.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 378630 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.93M. Insiders hold about 23.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.28% stake in the company. Shares short for BHR as of 1767139200 were 1359258 with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 1764288000 on 944465. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1359258 and a Short% of Float of 2.18.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BHR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.2, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.065573774. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.09.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.8, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.8 and -$1.8.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $147.2M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $147.2M to a low estimate of $147.2M. As of. The current estimate, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc’s year-ago sales were $173.34MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $201.97M. There is a high estimate of $214.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $189.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $685.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $685.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $685.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $728.4MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $667.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $703.97M and the low estimate is $631.7M.

