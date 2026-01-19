Vs Media Holdings Ltd’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 1.66, Down -0.60

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Vs Media Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: VSME) was $1.66 for the day, down -0.60% from the previous closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.17 million shares were traded. VSME stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VSME’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.69 and its Current Ratio is at 1.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSME now has a Market Capitalization of 4566133 and an Enterprise Value of -530304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.071 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.067.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSME is 0.70, which has changed by 0.43103445 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSME has reached a high of $64.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -92.00%.

Shares Statistics:

VSME traded an average of 369.51K shares per day over the past three months and 11704810 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for VSME as of 1767139200 were 59600 with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 1764288000 on 13217. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 59600 and a Short% of Float of 2.18.