Ratios in Focus: Analyzing PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH) closed at $1.04 down -0.95% from its previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.3 million shares were traded. PSQH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.085 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PSQ Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.66 and its Current Ratio is at 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on January 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On December 14, 2023, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’25 when Seifert Michael Stephen bought 7,143 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 133,955 shares of the business.

James Giudice bought 10,000 shares of PSQH for $13,000 on Nov 20 ’25. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Seifert Michael Stephen, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 7,938 shares for $1.55 each. As a result, the insider received 12,304 and left with 126,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSQH now has a Market Capitalization of 51694572 and an Enterprise Value of 71245192. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.587 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.614.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSQH is 0.06, which has changed by -0.7791932 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSQH has reached a high of $4.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.11%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSQH has traded an average of 676.61K shares per day and 491340 over the past ten days. A total of 43.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.19M. Insiders hold about 31.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.91% stake in the company. Shares short for PSQH as of 1767139200 were 4365176 with a Short Ratio of 6.45, compared to 1764288000 on 5000649. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4365176 and a Short% of Float of 10.8100004.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6M to a low estimate of $5.86M. As of. The current estimate, PSQ Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.21MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.35M. There is a high estimate of $6.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.08M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSQH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.2MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32M and the low estimate is $28.64M.