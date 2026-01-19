Deeper Dive: Understanding Sono-Tek Corp (SOTK) Through its Various Ratios

The price of Sono-Tek Corp (NASDAQ: SOTK) closed at $4.11 in the last session, down -2.84% from day before closing price of $4.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51182.0 shares were traded. SOTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8719.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.47 and its Current Ratio is at 4.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when COCCIO CHRISTOPHER L sold 12,320 shares for $4.78 per share. The transaction valued at 58,893 led to the insider holds 309,447 shares of the business.

COCCIO CHRISTOPHER L sold 4,312 shares of SOTK for $20,075 on Oct 21 ’25. The Director now owns 321,767 shares after completing the transaction at $4.66 per share. On Oct 17 ’25, another insider, Christopher L Coccio, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 16,632 shares for $4.20 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOTK now has a Market Capitalization of 64569700 and an Enterprise Value of 52850436. As of this moment, Sono-Tek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.588 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.115.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOTK is -0.31, which has changed by 0.027500033 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOTK has reached a high of $5.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.93%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOTK traded on average about 28.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 37560 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.26M. Insiders hold about 21.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SOTK as of 1767139200 were 4806 with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 1764288000 on 3929. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4806 and a Short% of Float of 0.05.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Sono-Tek Corp (SOTK) involves the perspectives of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.62M to a low estimate of $5.58M. As of. The current estimate, Sono-Tek Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.12MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.4M. There is a high estimate of $5.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.5MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.9M and the low estimate is $22.5M.

