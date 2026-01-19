Deeper Dive: Understanding Sono-Tek Corp (SOTK) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Sono-Tek Corp (NASDAQ: SOTK) closed at $4.11 in the last session, down -2.84% from day before closing price of $4.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51182.0 shares were traded. SOTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8719.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.47 and its Current Ratio is at 4.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when COCCIO CHRISTOPHER L sold 12,320 shares for $4.78 per share. The transaction valued at 58,893 led to the insider holds 309,447 shares of the business.

COCCIO CHRISTOPHER L sold 4,312 shares of SOTK for $20,075 on Oct 21 ’25. The Director now owns 321,767 shares after completing the transaction at $4.66 per share. On Oct 17 ’25, another insider, Christopher L Coccio, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 16,632 shares for $4.20 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOTK now has a Market Capitalization of 64569700 and an Enterprise Value of 52850436. As of this moment, Sono-Tek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.588 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.115.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOTK is -0.31, which has changed by 0.027500033 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOTK has reached a high of $5.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.93%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOTK traded on average about 28.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 37560 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.26M. Insiders hold about 21.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SOTK as of 1767139200 were 4806 with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 1764288000 on 3929. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4806 and a Short% of Float of 0.05.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Sono-Tek Corp (SOTK) involves the perspectives of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.62M to a low estimate of $5.58M. As of. The current estimate, Sono-Tek Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.12MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.4M. There is a high estimate of $5.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.5MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.9M and the low estimate is $22.5M.