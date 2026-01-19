Financial Health Check: Examining NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) closed the day trading at $0.95 down -4.06% from the previous closing price of $0.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.1 million shares were traded. NRSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0098 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9301.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NRSN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.21 and its Current Ratio is at 2.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRSN now has a Market Capitalization of 28223264 and an Enterprise Value of 22713666.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NRSN is 1.61, which has changed by -0.15929204 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NRSN has reached a high of $2.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NRSN traded about 322.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NRSN traded about 236890 shares per day. A total of 29.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.30M. Insiders hold about 21.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.94% stake in the company. Shares short for NRSN as of 1767139200 were 555312 with a Short Ratio of 1.72, compared to 1764288000 on 581075. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 555312 and a Short% of Float of 2.18.