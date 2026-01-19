Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.75, down -1.45% from its previous closing price of $4.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. PPSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PPSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.55 and its Current Ratio is at 4.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on October 29, 2015, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $6 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when MAZUREK NATHAN bought 10,000 shares for $3.39 per share. The transaction valued at 33,870 led to the insider holds 1,976,496 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPSI now has a Market Capitalization of 52702512 and an Enterprise Value of 36118512. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.138 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.628.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PPSI is 1.42, which has changed by 0.15291262 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PPSI has reached a high of $5.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.82%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PPSI traded 119.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 152920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.60M. Insiders hold about 22.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.91% stake in the company. Shares short for PPSI as of 1767139200 were 44691 with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 1764288000 on 51425. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 44691 and a Short% of Float of 0.52.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $6.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.9M to a low estimate of $6M. As of. The current estimate, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.8MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6M. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.88MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.54M and the low estimate is $29.2M.