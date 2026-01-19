Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Corvel Corp (CRVL)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $69.18 in the prior trading day, Corvel Corp (NASDAQ: CRVL) closed at $68.59, down -0.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.16 million shares were traded. CRVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRVL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.89 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when JESSUP R JUDD sold 3,247 shares for $76.20 per share. The transaction valued at 247,421 led to the insider holds 111,798 shares of the business.

Bertels Mark E. sold 1,200 shares of CRVL for $86,820 on Nov 19 ’25. The EVP – Risk Management Services now owns 2,594 shares after completing the transaction at $72.35 per share. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, MARK BERTELS, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $72.35 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRVL now has a Market Capitalization of 3519541248 and an Enterprise Value of 3333467136. As of this moment, Corvel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.101.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRVL is 1.06, which has changed by -0.37865746 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRVL has reached a high of $128.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.04%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 170.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 158800 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.77M. Insiders hold about 43.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.66% stake in the company. Shares short for CRVL as of 1767139200 were 637523 with a Short Ratio of 3.73, compared to 1764288000 on 564715. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 637523 and a Short% of Float of 2.8199999.