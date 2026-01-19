Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for NewMarket Corp (NEU)

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of NewMarket Corp (NYSE: NEU) was $642.86 for the day, down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $650.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.15 million shares were traded. NEU stock price reached its highest trading level at $654.1385 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $634.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NEU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.43 and its Current Ratio is at 2.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when Hazelgrove Bruce R III sold 311 shares for $642.43 per share. The transaction valued at 199,796 led to the insider holds 358 shares of the business.

HAZELGROVE BRUCE R III bought 311 shares of NEU for $199,796 on May 12 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEU now has a Market Capitalization of 6041033728 and an Enterprise Value of 6800518656. As of this moment, NewMarket’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.478 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.206.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEU is 0.49, which has changed by 0.28731632 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEU has reached a high of $875.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $480.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.55%.

Shares Statistics:

NEU traded an average of 99.15K shares per day over the past three months and 162690 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.84M. Insiders hold about 16.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.63% stake in the company. Shares short for NEU as of 1767139200 were 228879 with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 1764288000 on 146204. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 228879 and a Short% of Float of 3.5000000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 10.75, NEU has a forward annual dividend rate of 11.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016538462. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.03. The current Payout Ratio is 20.74% for NEU, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2002-07-01 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.