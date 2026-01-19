Balance Sheet Insights: Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH) closed at $2.39 down -1.65% from its previous closing price of $2.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.24 million shares were traded. DH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.435 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.375.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Definitive Healthcare Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

On January 13, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $4.

On December 20, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 20, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DH now has a Market Capitalization of 248766048 and an Enterprise Value of 341188096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.408 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.16.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DH is 1.59, which has changed by -0.4580499 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DH has reached a high of $5.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.80%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DH has traded an average of 403.52K shares per day and 349550 over the past ten days. A total of 103.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.37M. Insiders hold about 71.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.04% stake in the company. Shares short for DH as of 1767139200 were 2248253 with a Short Ratio of 5.57, compared to 1764288000 on 3228859. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2248253 and a Short% of Float of 5.6999996.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 11.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $59.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $59.8M to a low estimate of $59.4M. As of. The current estimate, Definitive Healthcare Corp’s year-ago sales were $62.29MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.23M. There is a high estimate of $58.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.33M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $239.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $239.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $239.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.2MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $233.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $241.61M and the low estimate is $229.92M.