Financial Metrics Unveiled: Andersen Group Inc (ANDG)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Kiel Thompson

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Andersen Group Inc (NYSE: ANDG) closed at $23.34 in the last session, up 2.23% from day before closing price of $22.83. In other words, the price has increased by $2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.3 million shares were traded. ANDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ANDG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.99 and its Current Ratio is at 2.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

On January 12, 2026, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $25.

On January 12, 2026, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.UBS initiated its Buy rating on January 12, 2026, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when OLSON RONALD L bought 7,896 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 126,336 led to the insider holds 7,896 shares of the business.

JOYCE JOHN R bought 10,422 shares of ANDG for $166,752 on Dec 18 ’25. The Director now owns 10,422 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, Gunderson Robert V JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,633 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 202,128 and bolstered with 12,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANDG now has a Market Capitalization of 2589631232. As of this moment, Andersen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANDG has reached a high of $27.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.37%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ANDG traded on average about 810.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 415150 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.56M. Insiders hold about 16.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.23% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1252492 and a Short% of Float of 10.39.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Andersen Group Inc (ANDG) is currently attracting attention from 3 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.26M. There is a high estimate of $231.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.65M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $826M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $820.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $825.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $731.59MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $933.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $958.8M and the low estimate is $908.45M.

