Financial Metrics Unveiled: Andersen Group Inc (ANDG)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Andersen Group Inc (NYSE: ANDG) closed at $23.34 in the last session, up 2.23% from day before closing price of $22.83. In other words, the price has increased by $2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.3 million shares were traded. ANDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ANDG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.99 and its Current Ratio is at 2.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

On January 12, 2026, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $25.

On January 12, 2026, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.UBS initiated its Buy rating on January 12, 2026, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when OLSON RONALD L bought 7,896 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 126,336 led to the insider holds 7,896 shares of the business.

JOYCE JOHN R bought 10,422 shares of ANDG for $166,752 on Dec 18 ’25. The Director now owns 10,422 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, Gunderson Robert V JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,633 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 202,128 and bolstered with 12,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANDG now has a Market Capitalization of 2589631232. As of this moment, Andersen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANDG has reached a high of $27.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.37%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ANDG traded on average about 810.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 415150 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.56M. Insiders hold about 16.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.23% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1252492 and a Short% of Float of 10.39.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Andersen Group Inc (ANDG) is currently attracting attention from 3 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.26M. There is a high estimate of $231.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.65M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $826M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $820.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $825.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $731.59MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $933.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $958.8M and the low estimate is $908.45M.