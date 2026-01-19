Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (CELZ)’s Financial Health

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELZ) closed the day trading at $2.0 up 5.26% from the previous closing price of $1.9. In other words, the price has increased by $5.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 87169.0 shares were traded. CELZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CELZ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.70 and its Current Ratio is at 20.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 19 ’25 when Finger Michael H. sold 750 shares for $5.75 per share. The transaction valued at 4,312 led to the insider holds 351 shares of the business.

Finger Michael H. sold 750 shares of CELZ for $3,750 on Feb 18 ’25. The Director now owns 1,101 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELZ now has a Market Capitalization of 6989336 and an Enterprise Value of -200253. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 516.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -33.376 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.034.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CELZ is 2.17, which has changed by -0.13606912 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CELZ has reached a high of $6.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.18%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CELZ traded about 139.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CELZ traded about 233500 shares per day. A total of 2.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.55M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.74% stake in the company. Shares short for CELZ as of 1767139200 were 75709 with a Short Ratio of 0.54, compared to 1764288000 on 23350. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 75709 and a Short% of Float of 2.19.