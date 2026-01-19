Analytical Overview: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, TTEC Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.3, down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $3.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. TTEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3341 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TTEC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.60.

On March 19, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $8.Guggenheim initiated its Sell rating on March 19, 2024, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’25 when Anenen Steven sold 4,000 shares for $3.85 per share. The transaction valued at 15,400 led to the insider holds 53,314 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTEC now has a Market Capitalization of 160213888 and an Enterprise Value of 1087626880. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.152.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TTEC is 1.07, which has changed by -0.15384614 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TTEC has reached a high of $5.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.40%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TTEC traded 313.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 216180 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.13M. Insiders hold about 58.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.53% stake in the company. Shares short for TTEC as of 1767139200 were 5118646 with a Short Ratio of 16.33, compared to 1764288000 on 4862924. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5118646 and a Short% of Float of 25.059998.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) reflects the collective analysis of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.22 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $514.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $538.13M to a low estimate of $498.9M. As of. The current estimate, TTEC Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $567.44MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $503.54M. There is a high estimate of $522.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $489M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $2.03B.