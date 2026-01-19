Stock Market Recap: Resources Connection Inc (RGP) Concludes at 4.61, a -1.07 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $4.66 in the prior trading day, Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ: RGP) closed at $4.61, down -1.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.33 million shares were traded. RGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.605.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RGP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.64 and its Current Ratio is at 2.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northcoast on September 24, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 15, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $58.

On June 19, 2020, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Sidoti initiated its Buy rating on June 19, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when CG Core Value Fund, L.P. bought 90,000 shares for $4.52 per share. The transaction valued at 406,800 led to the insider holds 1,379,243 shares of the business.

CG Core Value Fund, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of RGP for $45,300 on Nov 12 ’25. The Director now owns 1,389,243 shares after completing the transaction at $4.53 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, FOX JEFFREY H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 90,000 shares for $4.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 406,800 and bolstered with 1,379,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGP now has a Market Capitalization of 154444928 and an Enterprise Value of 89247928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.176 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.755.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RGP is 0.46, which has changed by -0.4695052 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RGP has reached a high of $8.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.36%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 414.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 500780 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.48M. Insiders hold about 6.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.13% stake in the company. Shares short for RGP as of 1767139200 were 1431239 with a Short Ratio of 3.46, compared to 1764288000 on 1094252. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1431239 and a Short% of Float of 4.5700002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RGP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.35, compared to 0.35 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07510729. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.86.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Resources Connection Inc (RGP) is currently being evaluated by 3.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $108.19M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109M to a low estimate of $107.57M. As of. The current estimate, Resources Connection Inc’s year-ago sales were $129.44MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.87M. There is a high estimate of $125M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $470.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $461.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $466.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $551.33MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $473.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $510M and the low estimate is $451.44M.