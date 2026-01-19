Upward Trajectory: Inogen Inc (INGN) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $6.25

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) was $6.25 for the day, down -3.10% from the previous closing price of $6.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.15 million shares were traded. INGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.75 and its Current Ratio is at 3.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On May 22, 2025, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Bourque Michael J. bought 3,000 shares for $8.32 per share. The transaction valued at 24,960 led to the insider holds 47,646 shares of the business.

Smith Kevin Raymond Merrill bought 11,709 shares of INGN for $100,245 on Mar 03 ’25. The CEO and President now owns 70,274 shares after completing the transaction at $8.56 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INGN now has a Market Capitalization of 169678016 and an Enterprise Value of 64676012. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.186 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.637.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INGN is 1.80, which has changed by -0.44146562 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INGN has reached a high of $12.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.31%.

Shares Statistics:

INGN traded an average of 183.72K shares per day over the past three months and 229010 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.87M. Insiders hold about 12.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.68% stake in the company. Shares short for INGN as of 1767139200 were 715422 with a Short Ratio of 3.89, compared to 1764288000 on 752242. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 715422 and a Short% of Float of 2.6600001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Inogen Inc (INGN) is the result of assessments by 1.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $89.1M to a low estimate of $88.1M. As of. The current estimate, Inogen Inc’s year-ago sales were $80.08MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.8M. There is a high estimate of $90.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $355M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $355.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $335.7MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $385.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $391.6M and the low estimate is $378.9M.