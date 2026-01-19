Market Update: Trinity Biotech Plc ADR (TRIB) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $0.69

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Trinity Biotech Plc ADR (NASDAQ: TRIB) closed at $0.69 down -3.08% from its previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. TRIB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.687.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Trinity Biotech Plc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.47 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03.

ROTH Capital reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 29, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRIB now has a Market Capitalization of 12872709 and an Enterprise Value of 372566528. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.671 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.557.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRIB is 0.62, which has changed by -0.14814812 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRIB has reached a high of $3.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRIB has traded an average of 3.07M shares per day and 245880 over the past ten days. A total of 18.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.97M. Insiders hold about 3.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.58% stake in the company. Shares short for TRIB as of 1767139200 were 408234 with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 1764288000 on 50471. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 408234 and a Short% of Float of 3.9699999999999998.