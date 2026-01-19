Gaining Ground: BBB Foods Inc (TBBB) Closes Higher at 32.13, Up 0.03

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of BBB Foods Inc (NYSE: TBBB) closed at $32.13 in the last session, up 0.03% from day before closing price of $32.12. In other words, the price has increased by $0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.23 million shares were traded. TBBB stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.345.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TBBB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.39 and its Current Ratio is at 0.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 09, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On April 21, 2025, Itau BBA Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $36.

On January 22, 2025, Itau BBA started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $32.Itau BBA initiated its Market Perform rating on January 22, 2025, with a $32 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TBBB now has a Market Capitalization of 3687457536 and an Enterprise Value of 11704300544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.161 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.101.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TBBB is -0.14, which has changed by 0.073504806 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TBBB has reached a high of $35.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.49%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TBBB traded on average about 638.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 538700 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.05M. Insiders hold about 45.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.48% stake in the company. Shares short for TBBB as of 1767139200 were 4073640 with a Short Ratio of 6.38, compared to 1764288000 on 3169318. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4073640 and a Short% of Float of 24.03.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of BBB Foods Inc (TBBB) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.82, with high estimates of -$2.11 and low estimates of -$3.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$16.21 and -$25.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$20.83. EPS for the following year is -$6.18, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$3.53 and -$11.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $21.9B. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.9B to a low estimate of $21.9B. As of. The current estimate, BBB Foods Inc’s year-ago sales were $16.35BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.41B. There is a high estimate of $22.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.39B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBBB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $78.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.44BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.91B and the low estimate is $98.13B.