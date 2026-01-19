Market Resilience: Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Finishes Weak at 14.05, Down -2.43

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) closed the day trading at $14.05 down -2.43% from the previous closing price of $14.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.2 million shares were traded. OFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.4399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OFIX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.38 and its Current Ratio is at 2.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On January 22, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 08, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when Calafiore Massimo sold 9,600 shares for $15.82 per share. The transaction valued at 151,906 led to the insider holds 227,034 shares of the business.

Calafiore Massimo sold 9,797 shares of OFIX for $149,050 on Jan 12 ’26. The President & CEO now owns 217,237 shares after completing the transaction at $15.21 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Fisher Patrick, who serves as the President, Global Orthopedics of the company, sold 1,996 shares for $14.21 each. As a result, the insider received 28,363 and left with 30,116 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OFIX now has a Market Capitalization of 556375232 and an Enterprise Value of 697997184. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.853 whereas that against EBITDA is 2825.9.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OFIX is 0.78, which has changed by -0.23474944 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OFIX has reached a high of $20.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.71%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OFIX traded about 228.24K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OFIX traded about 229320 shares per day. A total of 39.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.84M. Insiders hold about 1.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.43% stake in the company. Shares short for OFIX as of 1767139200 were 1012198 with a Short Ratio of 4.43, compared to 1764288000 on 1299978. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1012198 and a Short% of Float of 2.5799999000000002.

Earnings Estimates

Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $218.69M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $219.25M to a low estimate of $217.52M. As of. The current estimate, Orthofix Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $215.66MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $199.88M. There is a high estimate of $205.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $819.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $812.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $815.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $799.49MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $859.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $873.94M and the low estimate is $846.73M.