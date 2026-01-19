Market Watch: Childrens Place Inc (PLCE)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $4.52

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Childrens Place Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.52, down -0.22% from its previous closing price of $4.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.26 million shares were traded. PLCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLCE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.19 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on May 07, 2024, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $9 from $13 previously.

On April 24, 2024, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $7.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on February 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 08 ’25 when Umair Muhammad bought 7,143 shares for $7.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,001 led to the insider holds 277,667 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLCE now has a Market Capitalization of 100198864 and an Enterprise Value of 670643840. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.521 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.709.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLCE is 1.98, which has changed by -0.5538006 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLCE has reached a high of $11.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.47%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLCE traded 600.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 459400 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.55M. Insiders hold about 65.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.03% stake in the company. Shares short for PLCE as of 1767139200 were 2882573 with a Short Ratio of 4.80, compared to 1764288000 on 2179545. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2882573 and a Short% of Float of 34.589999999999996.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.13, with high estimates of -$1.13 and low estimates of -$1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.71 and -$2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $366.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $366.6M to a low estimate of $366.6M. As of. The current estimate, Childrens Place Inc’s year-ago sales were $408.56MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.65M. There is a high estimate of $243.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243.65M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.26B.