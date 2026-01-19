Closing Strong: Appfolio Inc (APPF) Ends at $217.89, Down -0.81 from Last Close

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $219.67 in the prior trading day, Appfolio Inc (NASDAQ: APPF) closed at $217.89, down -0.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.22 million shares were traded. APPF stock price reached its highest trading level at $222.285 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $215.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APPF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.92 and its Current Ratio is at 2.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 12, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $285.

On October 24, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $311.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on October 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $285.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 ’25 when Eaton Timothy Mathias sold 517 shares for $228.34 per share. The transaction valued at 118,052 led to the insider holds 10,104 shares of the business.

TIMOTHY EATON bought 517 shares of APPF for $118,052 on Nov 24 ’25. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Trigg William Shane, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,947 shares for $240.45 each. As a result, the insider received 949,052 and left with 51,530 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPF now has a Market Capitalization of 7826906624 and an Enterprise Value of 7666004480. As of this moment, Appfolio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.459 whereas that against EBITDA is 54.015.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APPF is 0.75, which has changed by -0.16321671 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APPF has reached a high of $326.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.70%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 253.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 314280 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.49M. Insiders hold about 40.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.15% stake in the company. Shares short for APPF as of 1767139200 were 1416851 with a Short Ratio of 5.59, compared to 1764288000 on 1383755. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1416851 and a Short% of Float of 7.84.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Appfolio Inc (APPF) is currently drawing attention from 7.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.27 and $5.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.16. EPS for the following year is $6.4, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $6.91 and $5.99.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $246.56M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $248M to a low estimate of $244.8M. As of. The current estimate, Appfolio Inc’s year-ago sales were $203.66MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.54M. There is a high estimate of $263.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $255.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $950.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $947.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $949.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $794.2MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.1B.