Market Recap: Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $0.67

The closing price of Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) was $0.67 for the day, down -6.52% from the previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 65990.0 shares were traded. FTFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7147 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.666.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FTFT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.14 and its Current Ratio is at 5.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTFT now has a Market Capitalization of 13491152 and an Enterprise Value of -21041730. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -7.893 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.598.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTFT is 1.63, which has changed by -0.7689655 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTFT has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.03%.

Shares Statistics:

FTFT traded an average of 75.23K shares per day over the past three months and 81810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.51M. Insiders hold about 57.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.41% stake in the company. Shares short for FTFT as of 1767139200 were 16875 with a Short Ratio of 0.90, compared to 1764288000 on 22577. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16875 and a Short% of Float of 0.09000000400000001.